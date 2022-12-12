Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.