This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
