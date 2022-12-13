 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

