Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west.