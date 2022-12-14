For the drive home in Opelika: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
