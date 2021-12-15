This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
