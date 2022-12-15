 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

