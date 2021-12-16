 Skip to main content
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Considerable cloudiness. Areas of patchy fog. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

