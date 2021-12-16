Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Considerable cloudiness. Areas of patchy fog. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
