This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
