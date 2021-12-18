Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
