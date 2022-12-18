 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert