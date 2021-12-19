This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
