Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.