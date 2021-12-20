This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Opelika will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
