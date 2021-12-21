Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.