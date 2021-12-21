This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll se…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The Opelika a…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hi…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Considerable cloudiness. Areas of patchy fog. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Opelika people …