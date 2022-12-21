For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Opelika will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The Opelika…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opel…
This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cris…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect clear skies …
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly c…
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy with showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Opelika …
For the drive home in Opelika: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Lo…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
For the drive home in Opelika: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainf…