 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert