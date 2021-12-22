For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The Opelika a…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll se…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees.…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hi…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Considerable cloudiness. Areas of patchy fog. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be…