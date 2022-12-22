Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 19F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.