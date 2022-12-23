This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Temperatures in Opelika will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The Opelika…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opel…
This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cris…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly c…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 19F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Win…
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy with showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Opelika …
For the drive home in Opelika: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Lo…
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.