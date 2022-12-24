 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Opelika Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert