Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees.…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The Opelika a…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees t…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll se…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorro…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hi…