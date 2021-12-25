Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.