Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Partly clou…
Opelika people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 18-degree low i…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 19F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Win…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly c…
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Opelika Sunday, with temperatures in the …
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy with showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Opelika …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 11-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…
For the drive home in Opelika: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Lo…
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…