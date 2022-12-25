 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

