Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
