Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.