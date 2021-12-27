Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees.…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degre…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees.…