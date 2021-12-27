 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert