Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

