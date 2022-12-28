 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

