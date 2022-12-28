Opelika's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
