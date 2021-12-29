This evening's outlook for Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
