Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Opelika. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
