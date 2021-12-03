 Skip to main content
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Opelika. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

