This evening in Opelika: Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
