Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
