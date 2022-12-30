This evening in Opelika: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
