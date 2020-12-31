 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

