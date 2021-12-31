For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees.…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect pe…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't go out w…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika …
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong g…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…