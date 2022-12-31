 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening. Fog developing overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert