Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

