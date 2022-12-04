 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

