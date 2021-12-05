 Skip to main content
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

