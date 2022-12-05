Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.