Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.