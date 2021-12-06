Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
