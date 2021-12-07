 Skip to main content
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

