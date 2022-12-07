 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

