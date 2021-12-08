 Skip to main content
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

