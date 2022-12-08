This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
