Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder is possible late. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

