This evening in Opelika: Cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degr…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 d…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshin…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forec…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
This evening in Opelika: Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opel…
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing m…
This evening in Opelika: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Opel…
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun …