Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Opelika will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

