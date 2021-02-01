This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Opelika will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is sh…
For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool,…
Temperatures in Opelika will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's UV…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We wil…
For the drive home in Opelika: Rain with thunderstorms by morning. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Folks in the Opelika…
For the drive home in Opelika: Generally fair. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomo…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 51F. Winds…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 64-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the rada…