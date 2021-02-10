 Skip to main content
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies early, then becoming foggy and damp later at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

