Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Generally fair. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

