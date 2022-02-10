Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Generally fair. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The Opelika area shou…
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls fo…
This evening in Opelika: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it wi…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 de…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low around 50F. W…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditio…