Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.