 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert