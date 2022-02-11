 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert